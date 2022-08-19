MoH pleased outpatients consent given

The Ministry of Health says it is relieved that resource consent has been granted for the outpatient building of the new Dunedin hospital.

The ministry adopted the risky approach of seeking fast-track approval to build the $1.47 billion facility in stages rather than as a single application, an approach which even the independent panel assessing the project questioned.

However, on Wednesday the panel — which had already granted consent for foundations and groundworks — opted to grant consent for the outpatients building, with extensive conditions.

"With the outpatients building scheduled to complete in 2025, resource consent is critical to maintaining our construction programme," Helen Telford, the senior responsible officer for the new Dunedin Hospital, said.

"The project team are glad to see us reach this important step forward in the construction of the hospital."

Ms Telford said crews working on the outpatient building site were already nearing completion on the piling work, and that they remained on track to start construction this year.

"The conditions imposed were as expected and the team have no concerns in regard to complying with them."

The ministry is yet to file its application to build the larger inpatients building, intended to be erected on the site of the former Cadbury chocolate factory.

Ms Telford said the application would be lodged in due course and that there was no time pressure on that part of the project at present.

Helen Telford

The go ahead for the outpatient building was granted subject to a range of conditions, which included transport planning, considerations of views and urban landscapes, and what hours building work could be done in.

The panel also imposed several restrictions on noise and vibrations, concerns which had been raised by several interested parties, including Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Foodstuffs Ltd.

However, the supermarket owner’s concerns failed to impress the panel.

"The issues under this head are considerably less challenging than those we encountered prior to granting consent to the ground preparation works in stage 1," the decision said.

"There is no greater need for control therefore in stage 2, which is why we felt disappointment at Foodstuffs’ pressure for control going beyond what we believe will be perfectly acceptable in the current further stage."

A consultant report supplied by the Dunedin City Council recommended similar conditions regarding vibration and noise to those imposed on the groundworks also be applied for the building work, a view the panel accepted.

The panel also ordered that a dust and sediment control plan be submitted to the DCC, and that it had to be approved at least a month before construction started.

"It should outline how dust and sediment will be managed to ensure it does not cause a noxious, dangerous, offensive or objectionable discharge of dust, sediment or contaminants beyond the site, or into the council reticulated stormwater network," the decision said.

