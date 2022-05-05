Two deaths and 900 new cases in South

Two deaths and 900 new community cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the South.

In a statement this afternoon the Ministry of Health said nationally, there were 8609 new cases to report today, 20 deaths and 386 people in hospital, including 14 people in intensive care.

Yesterday, 24 Covid deaths and 8454 new community cases were reported.

Today's reported deaths include a child under the age of 10.

The Ministry said the latest tally included 18 people who died over the past five days and two people who had died since April 24.

The total number of publicly-reported deaths with Covid-19 is now 821, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

Three of those who died were from Auckland. There was also one from Waikato, five from Bay of Plenty, two from Hawke's Bay, one from the Greater Wellington region, one from Nelson-Malborough, five from Canterbury and two from Southern.

One person was under 10 years of age, one was in their 50s, five in their 60s, two in their 70s, seven in their 80s and four were aged over 90. Of these people, 12 were female and eight were male.

Hospitalisations

Total number 386: Northland: 10; Waitemata: 40; Counties Manukau: 30; Auckland: 78; Waikato: 32; Bay of Plenty: 22; Lakes: 3; Tairāwhiti: 0; Hawke’s Bay: 14; Taranaki: 7; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 15; Wairarapa: 2; Hutt Valley: 6; Capital and Coast: 10; Nelson Marlborough: 14; Canterbury: 68; South Canterbury: 3; West Coast: 1; Southern: 30

Source: SDHB

Case locations

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (207), Auckland (2,796), Waikato (543), Bay of Plenty (237), Lakes (135), Hawke’s Bay (229), MidCentral (347), Whanganui (104), Taranaki (239), Tairāwhiti (68), Wairarapa (88), Capital and Coast (575), Hutt Valley (242), Nelson Marlborough (323), Canterbury (1,379), South Canterbury (114), Southern (900), West Coast (76), Unknown (7)

There were also 97 new cases identified at the border.

Source: SDHB

Please note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence.

- ODT Online