Unvaccinated Dunedin eye surgeon breached Covid order

Dr Deepak Gupta. Photo: SDHB

Dunedin eye surgeon Deepak Gupta has been charged with seeing patients while not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Dr Gupta, who formerly worked in the ophthalmology department of Dunedin Hospital, cancelled his registration as a medical practitioner in January this year and left his job.

It is understood he is opposed to mandatory vaccination of health practitioners under Covid-19 public health response legislation.

The Ministry of Health today announced that an investigation had found that Dr Gupta treated patients in breach of the health order.

Breaching the notice can cost medical practitioners $4000 in costs.