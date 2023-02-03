Heat hits surfaces on southern highways

Tar melting on yesterday on Dunedin's Northern Motorway this afternoon. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The temperatures have again topped 30degC - this time in Dunedin.

An unofficial temperature gauge at Otago Museum showed 32.3degC at noon; however, Dunedin’s official temperature was 30.3degC at 11am.

At the same time, Waitati had reached 30.9degC, making it the hottest place in New Zealand.

Mosgiel was still to make it, having only reached 29.8degC at that stage.

The ongoing hot weather has prompted Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to start gritting several stretches of southern highways, because the road surfaces are beginning to degrade.

Affected roads include State Highway 1, between Dunedin and Waikouaiti, SH87 Outram to Middlemarch, and SH85 Palmerston to Kyeburn.

Waka Kotahi said on social media: ‘‘In conjunction with holiday traffic, this is causing increased wear and tear to the road surface.

‘‘Grit is being used in some areas to protect the road. Road users are advised to allow extra time, expect loose chip and take care.’’

The gritting was expected to continue until next Tuesday.