And the heat goes on

Mosgiel 14-year-olds Charlotte McEachen (left) and Madi Gorton in front of the Mosgiel clock, which showed an unofficial temperature of 34degC at 2pm yesterday. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

If you thought yesterday was a Dunner stunner, today is looking to be even hotter.

The MetService has issued another heat alert for Dunedin today as temperatures are expected to approach 30degC.

Unofficial temperature monitors showed Dunedin reached nearly 30degC and Mosgiel 34degC yesterday.

Official MetService records showed Dunedin only reached 26degC but Mosgiel hit 31.4degC at 2pm, making it the hottest place in New Zealand.

It left many in the township searching for cold drinks, ice creams and any shady spots.

Mosgiel resident Shani Wallace said it was "unpleasant".

"It’s not great. I’m nine months’ pregnant and it’s very hot.

"It’s very much a shame I can’t have a cold beer.

"All I can do is go home and sit with the air conditioning on."

Fairfield resident Roger Jefferies said he went out to do some gardening but only lasted 10 minutes before having to head back inside.

"It was rather demanding weather. I’m not complaining though. I’m making the most of it while it’s here."

Mosgiel teen Charlotte McEachen said she was fortunate to have a friend with a pool in her back yard, so that was where she was spending most of her afternoon.

Savou Elone (28), of Dunedin, cools off by jumping into Otago Harbour from the wharf at Glenfalloch yesterday.

A Dunedin resident who recently moved to the city from southern India said the sweltering temperatures were fantastic.

"It feels like home."

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the temperatures were likely to get even hotter today.

"We’re looking at temperatures in the high 20s or even up to 30degC in some parts of Dunedin, and it will be similar for Saturday as well."

Temperatures could reach 32degC on Saturday, he said.

"The reason we’re seeing all these humid and abnormally warm temperatures is because we’ve had a northerly airstream over New Zealand."

Racegoers will be looking for shade and cold refreshments at one of Wingatui’s biggest events, White Robe Lodge Day, tomorrow.

Otago Racing Club general manager Noelle Prince said the club was well equipped to deal with warm temperatures.

There would be a staff member dedicated to ensuring the welfare of all horses and jockeys, including the provision of plenty of cool water.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing has extensive guidelines around the welfare at meetings when the forecast or ambient temperature exceeds 30degC.

Mr Corrigan said the weather may cool down a little on Sunday when the airstream turns to a more westerly flow.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz