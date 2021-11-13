Saturday, 13 November 2021

Heavy rain warning for parts of Otago

    Heavy rain warnings have been issued for Dunedin, North Otago and Clutha as unsettled weather moves across the country.

    MetService said the warning covered the period from 9am-9pm today.

    The forecaster said those areas could expect up to 50mm of rain over this period.

    A MetService spokesman earlier said a large and complex low pressure system and associated fronts were forecast to bring periods of heavy rain and severe gales to many parts of the country over the weekend, through to late Sunday.

    The wild weather comes after several days of warm and mostly settled conditions in the South, which brought temperatures in the mid 20s around the region and had people flocking to beaches and lakes.

     

     

