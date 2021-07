Firefighters extinguish a hedge fire near Upper Junction this morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Emergency services have extinguished a large hedge which caught fire in Dunedin.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said about 100m of the 12ft high hedge caught fire near Upper Junction at about 10.30am.

Crews from Port Chalmers, Dunedin, Willowbank and Wakari attended the scene, along with seven fire appliances.

The Waikari brigade was still at the scene but was standing down, he said.