Thursday, 7 May 2020

Help requested relevelling Littlebourne sports ground

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Littlebourne. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    The Dunedin City Council-owned Littlebourne sportsground is unusable for months over the winter and spring and Otago Boys’ High School rector Richard Hall appeared at the council’s 2020-21 annual plan hearings on behalf of the school’s sports council to request $55,000 for the relevelling the sportsground in Stuart St.

    ‘‘I’m making this submission on behalf of 800 boys who use Littlebourne every day — it is a classroom, and that’s really fundamentally what we need it to be,’’ he said.

    Council staff had worked well with the school, but the sports council could not do more for the school without the city council’s intervention.

    The last time the sportsground’s turf was upgraded in this manner was 1963, he said.

