Highlanders shave their heads in support

The Highlanders are supporting a brother player — so he can support his own.

Players have shaved their heads in solidarity with teammate Josh Dickson, whose younger brother, Sam, has cancer.

Sam Dickson is a talented flanker in his own right, having played club rugby for Otago University, and is a former representative for New Zealand schools and Otago.

The initiative, spearheaded by prop Ethan de Groot, started with just the forwards getting their heads shaved, but most of the backs also jumped on board too, getting their new do from halfbacks Aaron Smith and Folau Fakatava yesterday afternoon.

Highlanders lock Fabian Holland gets his head shaved by halfback Folau Fakatava in support of team-mate Josh Dickson, whose younger brother, Sam (24), has cancer. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

De Groot said shaving their heads was one way for the team to throw its support behind the Dickson brothers.

"It’s just a way to show them that we are supporting of them and thinking of them, for Sam and his family," de Groot said.

"As a team we are feeling for Josh."

It is unclear how often Josh Dickson, who has been a regular at lock since debuting in 2018, will take the field for the Highlanders this year.

