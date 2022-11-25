Hooked on the classics

Brockville School pupils excitedly bop along to the music of the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra.

Flute player Feby Idrus performs for the school children as part of the DSO’s schools tour yesterday.

PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

The six-person band was travelling around schools in Dunedin and Queenstown to share their love of music with the pupils, she said.

The show opened with a rendition of the James Bond theme, then the performers taught the children about their instruments.

They also played some classical numbers and Irish music.

Idrus said it was the first time some pupils had seen some of the instruments and the shows were a great way to expose them to the wide variety used in an orchestra.