Horses rescued after truck rolls north of Dunedin

Police redirect traffic on SH1 at Evansdale. PHOTO: Gerard O'Brien

Seven horses have been rescued from a truck which rolled - injuring two people - on Dunedin's Northern Motorway this evening.

Emergency services spent more than two hours working to free the animals after a horse truck rolled on SH1 between near Evansdale at about 6.10pm.

By 9pm all seven horses had been rescued and were all able to stand, a police spokesman said.

He said some of the horses appeared to have minor injuries but the extent was ‘‘yet to be determined’’.

Two people hurt when the truck rolled were taken to hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries, police said in a statement.

"Seven horses are on board and a vet has been called out to assist with their recovery," the statement said.

Working with the vet, emergency services had freed five of the seven horses by 8pm.

All horses removed from the vehicle were harnessed and appeared to be calm.

The road, which had been closed at the scene as both lanes were blocked, was due to reopen to traffic shortly after 9pm.



