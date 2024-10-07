PM makes post-flooding visit to Dunedin

The Prime Minister is making stops around Dunedin this morning as part of a visit to check on the flooding recovery efforts.

Christopher Luxon arrived at the city's airport where he was confronted by a small group of protesters raising concerns about his government's recent announcements on the new Dunedin hospital build.

About a dozen protesters, some holding 'They save, we pay' signs, were there to challenge the Prime Minister.

Late last month the government said to build the hospital as currently designed could cost up to $3 billion, and it put a $1.88 billion cap on the Dunedin budget.

The Prime Minister's visit comes after rain lashed eastern Otago late last week, causing causing widespread flooding, slips, home evacuations and dozens of road closures.

Luxon, who was with Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell, stopped briefly on his way past the protesters to exchange a few words.

Protesters await the arrival of the Prime Minister at Dunedin Airport this morning. Photo: Craig Baxter

Luxon told reporters at the airport "Look, we're going to build a hospital, but we're going to do it at $1.9 billion".

He told one of the protesters, Rebecca Young, "we're going to build a hospital for you for $1.9 billion, you're going to be a great hospital, it's going to be the most expensive in the southern hemisphere."

She told him not to include a carpark.

"Don't you worry, that's what the review's about so we're going to make sure we look at the options and we're going to do it fast, and we'll get you a great hospital, but it's got to be at $1.9 billion because then I can't build other hospitals," Luxon said.

But don't count pathology either, Ms Young said.

"Got it, got it, fully agree. So we're going to look at it all. We're going to get you a great hospital, I promise you we're committed to it but we cannot do it at $3 billion, we can do it at $1.9 billion."

Protesters at the Otago Regional Council office in Stafford St. Photo: Peter McIntosh

She suggested he should not spend money on putting a roof on Auckland's Eden Park.

"Ah, you have got a great stadium (in Dunedin) and I remember all the opposition to the Forsyth Barr Stadium and look how much people love it now and it's going to be the same with your hospital, so keep the faith," Luxon said.

He was then whisked away in a white van to head into the city.

His first stop in the city was at the Otago Regional Council headquarters.

Protesters at the Otago Regional Council office in Stafford St. Photo: Craig Baxter

About 30 protesters - some with signs and protest T-shirts - assembled at the ORC offices in Stafford St, where several police officers were also on hand.

Luxon did not address them directly when he arrived but smiled and gave a thumbs-up as he was led inside.

Dunedin City Councillor Steve Walker was present, calling out "morning Prime Minister" to Luxon before leading the protesters in a "liar, liar pants on fire" chant.

Protester Bill Southworth earlier said the government had made a promise, and the reasoning for the cuts was "ridiculous".

"They have betrayed the people of Dunedin."

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said passing motorists were honking their horns in support of the protest.

Others there were calling for a ceasefire in the war in Gaza.

"It's hard to know what to protest because there's so much to protest," Anna Knight said.

"They call for things but they don't follow through."

Following the ORC visit, Luxon headed to the Portobello Rd pump station where he talked to workers and Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich about the city's stormwater system and other Three Waters assets.

The Prime Minister is due to address media about 12.30pm.

- ODT Online/reporters