Tyne Grant (12), of Dunedin, is sweaty but cheerful, pedalling an exercycle at the Otago Museum’s hot and humid Tropical Forest yesterday, as part of a science outreach programme for young people, initially called "Olympic Science".

This programme was to have been linked to this year’s Olympic Games, which were due to begin in Tokyo this week, also in humid summer conditions.

Although the Olympics have been postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the museum and several University of Otago departments have continued with a related "Sideline Science" programme, including aspects of physical fitness, which will run until next July.