Thursday, 23 July 2020

Hot work

    By John Gibb
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Tyne Grant (12), of Dunedin, is sweaty but cheerful, pedalling an exercycle at the Otago Museum’s hot and humid Tropical Forest yesterday, as part of a science outreach programme for young people, initially called "Olympic Science".

     

    This programme was to have been linked to this year’s Olympic Games, which were due to begin in Tokyo this week, also in humid summer conditions.

    Although the Olympics have been postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the museum and several University of Otago departments have continued with a related "Sideline Science" programme, including aspects of physical fitness, which will run until next July. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter