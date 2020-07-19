Sunday, 19 July 2020

House fire in Brockville extinguished

    By Grant Miller
    Photo: Gregor Richardson
    A house fire in Brockville, Dunedin, has been extinguished.

    The fire, in Cockerell St, started before 4pm and firefighting crews from Roslyn and Dunedin City dealt with it quickly.

    Nobody was at home at the time.

    Fire and Emergency NZ Roslyn station officer Stuart Slade said the fire was well alight at the back of the property when firefighters arrived.

    They gained access through the front of the house and fought it from inside.

    The rear of the house was damaged significantly, he said.

    A fire investigator was called to look at the site this evening.

     

     

