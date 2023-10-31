'Huge loss': Waitati bike crash victim an Australian academic

Dr Kypros Kypri. File photo

An Australian academic has been named as the man who died in a bike crash north of Dunedin over Labour weekend.

He was Dr Kypros Kypri.

On October 21, Dr Kypri appeared to overshoot a corner while cycling on Mt Cargill Rd near Waitati and sustained fatal injuries when he fell.

A police spokesman said officers responded to the crash at 6pm that day.

Dr Kypri, a former University of Otago student who still had links to the institution, died at the scene.

He had been based in recent decades at the University of Newcastle where he was a behavioural scientist who researched alcohol-related harm.

The Australasian Professional Society on Alcohol and other Drugs (APSAD) said it was heartbroken by the loss of Dr Kypri.

‘‘Kyp was an amazing person, researcher and mentor and he positively affected so many people.

‘‘Our deepest sympathy to Kyp's family and those who knew him, this is a huge loss for APSAD and the AOD community.’’

Friends and family on social media described him as an incredibly kind, fun, energetic, caring and rigorous colleague and a brilliant friend.

His funeral will be held in Australia this Sunday.

Dr Kypri received his PhD from Otago University in 2003.

Since 2004, he held joint appointments at the School of Medicine and Public Health at the University of Newcastle, Australia, and the Injury Prevention Research Unit at the University of Otago.

Last year on Feburary 5, Dr Kypri’s 19-year-old son, Vale Luke Kypri, died in Dunedin Hospital surrounded by family after being diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease.

