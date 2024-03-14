'Huge win': Pool day for healing hoiho

A trio of injured hoiho are on the mend and back in the water after being treated for bite wounds in Dunedin.

The Dunedin Wildlife Hospital shared a video of the yellow-eyed penguins swimming freely in a pool after coming through what can be arduous treatment for predator attacks.

“This involves X-rays, surgery, antibiotics and of course pain killers to make sure they’re comfortable as the injuries they sustain can be really deep and involve bone, nerves and tendons.

“Luckily for these three, the fact they’re all in the pool means the healing process has gone well and they’re on the mend,” the hospital said in a Facebook post.

The post said the trio had been discharged and were being prepared for release back into the wild by the Otago Peninsula Eco Restoration Alliance.

“Another huge win for these endangered taonga.

"Does anyone else find it extremely relaxing watching them swim with the gentle noise of the water filters in the background – bliss.”