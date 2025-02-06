Star power at South's Waitangi celebrations

Hundreds of people have turned out to celebrate Waitangi Day around the South.

In Dunedin the annual Waitangi Day Whānau Festival attracted hundreds of people in the Octagon.

The event started at 11am with a karakia and speeches, and the crowd then enjoyed kai and musical entertainment.

Members of the public have also been given an opportunity to read their submissions to the controversial Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill.

Meanwhile, the South's official Waitangi Day commemorations in Queenstown today featured performances, political discussion, food and some Hollywood star power.

Perhaps unsurprisingly for a resort town famous for its use as a location for the screen industry, one of the event’s guests was Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, a regular visitor to the Wakatipu.

The event at the Queenstown Recreation Ground was organised by the Queenstown Lakes District Council and Ngāi Tahu Papatipu Rūnaka e Whitu; every third year, the official event moves inland, rotating around communities in Otago and Southland.

Representatives of every council in the region, as well as government representatives and Kai Tahu,attended the commemorations, which began with a powhiri at 9.45am.

That was followed by two hours of kapa haka and other onstage performances.

The event ended with a panel discussion featuring Te Pāti Māori MP Takuta Ferris, te reo Māori advocate and academic Hana O'Regan, Ngāi Tahu leader Edward Ellison, and University of Otago professor of politics Janine Hayward.