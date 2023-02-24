'Hungry, cold' Dunedin 8-year-old found by searchers

An eight-year-old boy was discovered ‘‘tired, hungry and cold’’ by a member of the public after going missing in Dunedin, triggering an extensive search.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of a missing child at Signal Hill Reserve at 6.20pm yesterday.

A dog team, mountainbikers and Search and Rescue volunteers worked to try locate the child until he was found by a member of the public in Ravensbourne at about 8pm.

The boy was ‘‘tired, hungry and cold’’ and was taken to hospital as a precaution by his parents, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police wanted to thank the efforts of the volunteer mountainbikers and Search and Rescue members who had assisted with the search, Snr Sgt Bond said.

