'I needed to upgrade': Woman unfazed after car damaged in crash

Emergency services attend an accident in Brockville Rd on Thursday evening. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A Dunedin woman was left in good spirits despite her parked car being crashed into because she was meaning to replace it anyway.

The incident occurred about 8.30pm in Brockville Rd.

The owner of the parked car said she was giving her cat medication when she heard the bang.

She said she had been planning to replace her car anyway.

‘‘My mate is always giving me grief because it’s a manual, and I’m trash at [driving] manual.’’

She speculated there might have been an element of fate to the crash.

‘‘I barely drive it and I needed to upgrade it anyways,’’ she said.

While she was unconcerned about her car, which was insured, she was worried about about the driver of the other car, who was ‘‘freaking out’’.

"God bless her little heart," she said.

A neighbour was watching TV when he heard a ‘‘big bang’’ and the screeching of brakes.

He came out to the road to find a woman had crashed into a parked car.

The driver appeared to be ‘‘shaken up’’ but she was not badly hurt as far as he could tell.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one crew from Roslyn Station and one crew from Lookout Point Station attended the scene and performed traffic management duties.

