Injured climber recovering in NZ

Anna Parsons has a keen love for the outdoors. She lost her foot following her climbing fall and faces a long road to recovery, but says her body is healing fast. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A University of Otago student who broke nearly every bone in her body in a rock-climbing fall in California last month has made it home to New Zealand.

Anna Parsons was climbing with friend Jack Evans when she fell 25m at Yosemite National Park on August 1.

The 21-year-old broke her neck, spine, pelvis, ribs and feet.

Her left foot was amputated shortly after the accident.

Following more than six weeks in United States hospitals and rehabilitation facilities, Ms Parsons arrived in Auckland last Thursday on a direct flight from San Francisco.

She was then transferred to Christchurch.

She expects to be at Burwood Hospital for up to six weeks and is hoping to be fitted with a prosthetic foot in the coming weeks.

Ms Parsons said the past month had been full of ups and downs, but she was coming to terms with what had happened.

"I’ve had some moments of realisation of my situation which have brought a few tears.

"Mourning the loss of the dream that I had, that everything would just be a bit different, and a bit harder, I suppose.

Ms Parsons was using a wheelchair and wearing a neck and back brace for extra support.

Ms Parsons said it was a "miracle" she survived the fall, and can remember the moment it happened, having remained conscious throughout.

"It was a little bit overcast and it rained a little bit before we started, but it wasn’t heavy. Just a little spatter," she said.

"It [the climb] was fully within my capabilities. We would rate it like a 14 in New Zealand, so I was pretty confident because I can climb 20."

Anna in transit back to New Zealand after her accident.

Ms Parsons, a third-year marine biology student, was on her way to Canada to complete her studies, but had stopped off in the United States along with Mr Evans to realise her dream of climbing at Yosemite.

She was two days into her North American adventure when the accident happened.

Months of preparation had gone into the trip, including researching climbing routes and studying maps.

But on the day, Ms Parsons took a wrong turn at one of the cliff-face anchor bolts, which forced her on to a more difficult section.

After making it across a challenging section where there were not many holds, she weighted her foot on a piece of rock.

"It just didn’t stick after I’d moved on to it.

"The rope went slack and I remember my ankle popping out and rolling.

"I remember my harness going tight.

"I don’t remember hitting the ledge, but I remember looking at my body when I was on it."

Ms Parsons said she fell about 25m but some of the details following are blurry.

She estimated she was lying on the ground for about 20 minutes before being rescued, which involved being rappelled down the rock face in a metal cage and carried to a site where a helicopter could land.

On top of her broken bones, her lung had also been punctured by her rib.

"One minute you’re all good and the dream’s alive, and the next minute you’re in hospital on a whole heap of drugs, and not sure what’s true."

Her body is healing well, and she is hopeful that with the help of a prosthetic foot she can get back to some of the outdoor activities she loves.

"God’s looking out for me because he knows I’m not super patient."

Ms Parsons’ travel insurance covered only part of the medical bill, which was expected to be more than $1 million.

An online donation page has been set up to help with her costs.

— Matthew Rosenberg