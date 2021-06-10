Injured motorcyclist transferred to Christchurch

The rider lost control of the motorcycle on a sharp corner and collided with a guard barrier. Photo: Linda Robertson

A motorcyclist has been flown to Christchurch after a crash in Waikouaiti yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 1 north of Dunedin at 4.30pm yesterday and one person suffered serious injuries.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the 69-year-old man was traveling north on SH1 just south of Waikouaiti when he lost control on a sharp corner and collided with a guard barrier, then slid across the ground.

The man was taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance in serious condition and then was transported to a Christchurch hospital by helicopter for further medical treatment.