Thursday, 10 June 2021

10.30 am

Injured motorcyclist transferred to Christchurch

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Photo: Linda Robertson
    The rider lost control of the motorcycle on a sharp corner and collided with a guard barrier. Photo: Linda Robertson
    A motorcyclist has been flown to Christchurch after a crash in Waikouaiti yesterday.

    A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 1 north of Dunedin at 4.30pm yesterday and one person suffered serious injuries.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the 69-year-old man was traveling north on SH1 just south of Waikouaiti when he lost control on a sharp corner and collided with a guard barrier, then slid across the ground.

    The man was taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance in serious condition and then was transported to a Christchurch hospital by helicopter for further medical treatment.

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter