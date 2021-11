The crash involving a large truck, ute and a car happened on October 5. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Police investigations continue into a crash in which a man was killed and two other people injured on State Highway 1, just south of Hawkesbury, last month.

A police spokeswoman said that serious crash investigations such as this one can take a significant period of time, sometimes many months.

Lewis Gibson (62) , of Mosgiel, was killed in the collision, which occurred at 7.20am on October 5.

The incident involved a large truck, a ute and a car.