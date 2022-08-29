Intoxicated woman crashes into container after leaving tavern

The Mornington Tavern. Photo: Gregor Richardson / ODT

An intoxicated woman tried to fight officers after she was caught crashing into a shipping container while nearly four times the legal alcohol limit, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers were called to the car park of the Mornington Tavern about 9.50pm on Saturday.

A 21-year-old woman who had been socialising at the tavern had attempted to drive away, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The woman was intoxicated and drove into a shipping container in the car park.

When police arrived, the woman attempted to fight them, Snr Sgt Bond said.

She was arrested and brought to the station, where she recorded a breath alcohol reading of 940 micrograms per litre of breath.

The limit for drivers aged 20 and over is 250mcg.

She was charged with careless driving resisting police, assaulting police, possession of cannabis and drink-driving.

