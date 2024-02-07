iPhone calls cops on Mosgiel drunk driver

A Mosgiel driver abused police when his smartphone dobbed him in after he crashed into a ditch under the influence of alcohol, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police received an autonomous crash detection notification at 12.25am yesterday.

A cellphone issued the notification after a crash in Gladfield Rd, in Mosgiel, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police communications rung the phone that issued the automated notification and when the driver answered, he abused the caller, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police attended the scene and spoke to an intoxicated 33-year-old man.

He refused to give blood and was arrested, Snr Sgt Bond said.

It was the second time the feature on iPhones had alerted police to a drunk driver crashing their car, recently, Snr Sgt Bond said.

An intoxicated Dunedin driver crashed into a tree in the centre barrier of Andersons Bay Rd and was dobbed in by his iPhone’s automatic crash detection feature in February last year.

Nevertheless, Snr Sgt Bond declined to issue a warning to iPhone owners.

‘‘Don’t drink and drive regardless of what cellphone you have,’’ he said.