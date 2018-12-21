Isolation room keeps new ICU closed

An independent engineering assessment is being carried out to determine what needs to be done to open Dunedin Hospital's new $14.8million critical care facility.

At a minimum, the Southern District Health Board anticipates the unit's isolation room - which was meant to be hermetically sealed - will need to be relined and fitted with new doors.

The much anticipated upgrade on the cramped and out-of-date intensive care unit was unveiled to the public in mid-November and should have been fully operational at the start of this month.

Last-minute checks revealed a problem with the isolation room.

That discovery has meant the 12-bed facility - the first part of a two-phase redevelopment of ICU and the high dependency department - has sat unused while the source of the problem was identified.

Only non-clinical spaces, such as offices, are in use.

"While the construction firm built to the plans supplied by the architects and engineers, unfortunately, in review (after leak-testing the rooms) it appears the standard supplied was not sufficient to meet our requirements," SDHB specialist service executive director Patrick Ng said.

"Our understanding at this stage is that the rooms may be relined, and alternative doors fitted, among possible other remedial work.

"We are also taking the opportunity to make further enhancements to our air-handling system."

Stage two of the redevelopment, which includes an extra 10 beds, was expected to open in mid-2019, and it is unclear whether that date will be affected.

"We are expecting an independent engineering assessment to be completed before Christmas.

"When we have received that report, we will determine a way forward," Mr Ng said.

"We remain hopeful the issue can be addressed promptly.