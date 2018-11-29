January start for last of Leith flood work

Water of Leith bridge project manager Walter Reikes, of Edifice construction, works on decking for the structure. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The final stage of flood work on the Water of Leith will start early next year at a cost of $2.8 million.

A report to the Otago Regional Council this week said Downer was awarded the contract for the work at the Dundas St Bridge, which will start on January 7.

The bridge will close from then until construction ends in late July. The programme provides for nine "no work" days during some University of Otago 150th celebrations.

The project will cost $2.726 million.

The work involves the construction of an additional culvert next to the bridge and associated works upstream and downstream.

The design objective at the location is for it to cope with a flow of 171cumecs.

Contractors are at present working on the Union to Leith Footbridge stage of the scheme.

Council engineering, hazards and science director Dr Gavin Palmer said last week’s flood delayed work by more than a week.

It is set to be completed next month.The work is part of a project that on completion will have taken more than 12 years.

After the next stage the council will start amenity work from Forth St to the harbour, including shared paths and plantings.

As of June the project was costed at $27.7 million, but this has probably risen.

jono.edwards@odt.co.nz