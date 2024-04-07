Kura and kai

Photo: Gregor Richardson

Parent Olivia Hills (left) shares some kai with Te Kura Tuatahi o Te Koau Grant’s Braes School pupils (from left) Ollie Hudson, 8, Amber Evans, 6, and Dom Patterson, 6, during a traditional hangi at nearby Belford Street Park in Waverley on Friday.

It was the school’s second annual hangi and was held to provide the pupils and the local community with an opportunity to come together.

It was inspired by Māori pupils and families from the school and has also created an opportunity for children to learn more about Te Ao Māori and culture.