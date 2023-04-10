You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Florist Jamie Prout, of Company of Flowers, enjoys the sunshine on Saturday — the company’s last market until springtime.
For many marketgoers, the event was the last opportunity to buy strawberries and flowers for many months.
Otago Farmers Market assistant manager Isabella Burnett said eggs sold out early and there was a line of people queuing to get them well before 7am.
Above: Lochie (6) and Tony Clearwater, of Arrowtown, enjoy the busy market on Saturday.