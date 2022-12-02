Law firm issues festive season challenge

A Dunedin law firm has issued a challenge to other firms in the region to put their money where their mouths are, and give to Presbyterian Support over the festive season.

Wilkinson Rodgers Lawyers junior partner Gracie Hannagan was inspired to do her part to help the community after she read an article in the Otago Daily Times saying the Dunedin Foodbank was low on donations during the Christmas period.

Ms Hannagan collected more than $1000 in donations in 24 hours, which she then used to buy cans and other supermarket goods to give to the charity.

‘‘I was reading the notice that the foodbank was low on food ... I raised money and then went for a big supermarket shop and donated it,’’ Ms Hannagan said.

Inspired by Ms Hannagan’s success, Wilkinson Rodgers Lawyers managing partner Geoff Mirkin asked how his team could do more to support the community.

Mr Mirkin decided to personally give the same amount Ms Hannagan had raised, and is now trying to get others on board with a challenge.

Emails had been flying out this week to other professionals asking them to participate in the ‘‘Match the Gift’’ campaign raising funds for the Presbyterian Support Otago’s Family Works Foodbank, Ms Hannagan said.

Professionals are asked to match the $1000 donation to the charity

Ms Hannagan said the campaign began on November 28 and would run until December 16, and her team aimed to raise more than $100,000 for the cause.

Any funds raised in excess of $100,000 would be given to support children through the Presbyterian Support Otago Buddy Programme and other child services, Ms Hannagan said.

Yesterday donations were sitting at just over $7000, but Ms Hannagan said anything would help.

For those interested in supporting the cause, head to https://psotago.org.nz/match-the-gift to make a donation.

