Leary speaks of family connections at Mosgiel service

Members of the Otago Branch of the Korean Veterans Association and their descendants march through Mosgiel as part of the Anzac Day commemorations this morning. Photo: Christine O'Connor

About 400 people gathered at the Mosgiel cenotaph this morning to mark Anzac Day.

A parade from the Mosgiel RSA went to the cenotaph, followed by a two gun salute.

Taieri MP Ingrid Leary spoke on behalf of herself and her parliamentary college Michael Woodhouse, who was also at the ceremony.

She spoke of her great uncle, Lance Corporal Edward Bernard Leary who died at Lone Pine three weeks into his tour of duty in 1915.

Her son was now a private in the army, stationed at Burnham, and her pride was only matched by her fear of losing him in a war not of his making.

The world was sitting on the precipice of totalitarianism, and it was up to everyone to stand up to aggression or disregard to human life, she said.

"We are treading a very fine line globally," Ms Leary said.

The fallen had paid for freedom and democracy with their short lives, she said.