Lifeguards are looking for trouble

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

St Clair surf lifeguards (from right) Charlotte Nicol, Mia Stout, Mereana Martin and Josephine Charpentier watch the beach as they get ready for their club open day on Saturday.

Miss Nichol said opening up the clubroom was a way to draw people into surf lifesaving or becoming part of it in some capacity.

The club had healthy numbers and a lot of "nippers" as well — junior members who focused on surf safety, lifesaving, ocean skills, building survival skills and a community.