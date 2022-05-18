Light show to celebrate Matariki in Dunedin

Dunedin will celebrate the first official Matariki holiday with a multi-day light show.

A Dunedin City Council spokesperson said the water and light show would take place from 24-26 June on the Otago Harbour waterfront.

The free event would bring together the work of Maori and Pasifika artists through images, short film, poems, dance and more, which would be projected on to a water screen.

It would create the illusion of the images appearing out of thin air, she said.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins said it would be an opportunity for the Dunedin community and visitors to come together and celebrate the season.

‘‘It’s an exciting time to now be celebrating Matariki as a national holiday.’’

Mana Moana: Ōtepoti artwork ‘Ki uta ki tai’ by Louise Potiki Bryant

It was the first holiday to acknowledge Te Ao Maori and share in a tradition that would help shape New Zealand’s future identity.

The event would be produced by Wellington-based production studio Storybox, the spokeswoman said.

The show would run on a reccurring 30-minute loop between 5:30pm-8:30pm over the three nights, which would allow for multiple opportunities for people to enjoy the spectacle.

A night food market was also planned to complement the festivities.