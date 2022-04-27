Log truck catches fire at Allanton

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Traffic was backed up on State Highway 1 at Allanton this morning after a log truck caught fire.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the burning truck and trailer in Allanton-Waihola Rd at 9.05am.

Crews from Mosgiel and Outram attended, along with a water tanker from Waihola.

The vehicle was about 1km south of the Dunedin International Airport.

The fire was extinguished and Fenz assisted police with traffic control.

Crews have left the scene.