Logan Park High School Senior Prizegiving 2024

Logan Park High School 2024 Duxes Hope Huang (left) and Charles Ross (right).

Students were reccognised for their achievements in the Logan Park High School 2024 senior prizegiving

Special Awards

School Duxes – Charles Ross and Hope Huang



Head Prefects’ awards

Grace Fagerlund and Alexander Brown,

Deputy Head Prefects’ awards

Makayla Houpapa and Quinn Wilson.

Awards and Tertiary Scholarships

Alexander Brown - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Ally May Sharma - Mana Pounamu Young Māori Achievers Award, University of Otago Māori Entrance Scholarship; Aubrey Alsop Mackie - University of Otago Vice-Chancellor's Scholarship; Aurora Bettis - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Ava Brown - University of Otago 150th Entrance Scholarship; Ayako Aoyagi - Award for Outstanding Performance in Korean Language; Bella Meek-Mallam - University of Otago Performance Entrance Scholarship; Ben Doig - University of Otago Māori Entrance Scholarship;Caitlyn Smith - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Callum Macdiarmid - University of Otago New Frontiers Excellence Scholarship; Callum Fotheringham - University of Otago Performance Entrance Scholarship; Charles Ross - University of Otago Performance Entrance Scholarship, Victoria University Tangiwai School Leaver Scholarship; Charlie Bauchop - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; David Zeng - ODT Class Act Award, University of Otago Academic Excellence Entrance Scholarship; Fen McIntosh - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Frances Reid - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Grace Fagerlund - ODT Class Act Award, University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Hannah Barton - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Hope Huang - University of Otago Academic Excellence Entrance Scholarship; James Strang - University of Otago Vice-Chancellor's Scholarship; Jimmy Tannock - University of Otago Donna-Rose McKay Entrance Scholarship; Jula-May Taylor - University of Otago Academic Excellence Entrance Scholarship; Louis Robertson - University of Otago Law Alumni Entrance Scholarship; Maia Jack - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Makayla Houpapa - University of Otago Māori Entrance Scholarship; Maria Hessell - University of Otago Pacific Peoples' Entrance Scholarship; Mark Campbell - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Martha Hill - University of Otago 150th Entrance Scholarship; Micah Duckles - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Millabeene Turnbull - Otago Polytechnic Principal's Leadership Scholarship; Nathan Mutch - University of Otago New Frontiers Excellence Scholarship; Nina Carstens - Lincoln University Future Leaders Scholarship; Oscar Kennedy - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Quinn Wilson - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship, Victoria University Totoweka Scholarship; Sam Brayshaw - Massey University Undergraduate First Year Scholarship; Simon Macknight - Victoria University Raukaraka Scholarship; Stella Howe - University of Otago Māori Entrance Scholarship; Sylvia Baeumer - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship.

Year 11 students

Sienna Adie (trophy for design and visual communication, trophy for fabric technology, honours in English, honours in mathematics, honours in science); Haya Alfar (trophy for Japanese, honours in hospitality); Ayako Aoyagi (trophy for history, trophy for Korean, trophy for mathematics, honours in art, honours in English, honours in science);Ozan Biner-McGrath (trophy for chamber music); Ashe Brasell-Jagger (trophy for health education); Max Bryant (trophy for mathematics, honours in Māori); Manu Buddingh (trophy for hospitality); Charlotte Cane (honours in hospitality, honours in science); Kate Davey (trophy for drama, trophy for English, trophy for physical education, trophy for geography, honours in mathematics); Emerson Davies (honours in mathematics, honours in physical education); Arlette Delaborde (honours in English); Kaitlyn Doig (trophy for geography, honours in science); Elliot Donaldson (trophy for science, honours in French); Damian Dyke (trophy for badminton); Blue Farrow (trophy for dance); Millie Feather (honours in hospitality); Charlotte Fleming (honours in fabric technology, honours in history, honours in geography); Emily Fotheringham (trophy for English, honours in mathematics, honours in geography); Juliet Frei (honours in art, honours in English); Rosa Fyfe (trophy for art); Anna Goodin (trophy for physical education, honours in geography, trophy for netball); Alison Haig (honours in music); Violet Higbee (honours in dance, honours in product design technology); Odin Hyink (trophy for science, trophy for geography, honours in English, honours in history, trophy for hockey, trophy for orienteering); Rata Jameson (trophy for art, honours in mathematics); Moshe Kelly (honours in physical education); Adi Khan (honours in English, honours in mathematics); Danielle Liu (trophy for hospitality); Fergus Macdiarmid (honours in science); Annabelle Martin (honours in history); Layla Matahaere (honours in health education); Frankie McKinlay (honours in mathematics); Anya McKinney (honours in English, honours in fabric technology, honours in history, honours in mathematics, trophy for library service); Dominic Mein (honours in computer science, honours in science, honours in Year 12 calculus); Fletcher Melville (honours in hospitality); Nikau Millar (trophy for product design technology, honours in English, honours in Māori, honours in geography); Ken Nguyen (honours in computer science, honours in music, honours in Year 12 calculus, trophy for futsal); Millie Paton (honours in health education); Sam Price (trophy for computer science); Carlos Racz (honours in drama, honours in French, honours in science); Mila Richardson (honours in art, honours in history, honours in mathematics); Lucy Riepl (trophy for English, trophy for history, honours in design and visual communication, honours in science); Madeleine Russell (award for French, honours in English); George Sargood-Ross (honours in Japanese); Laura Simpson (trophy for health education); Baxter Smith (honours in drama, trophy for school show); Daisy Smith (honours in health education); James Stephenson (honours in English); Dawn Stoddart (trophy for Māori, honours in English, honours in science); Emma Strang (trophy for hard materials technology, honours in physical education); Jordan Turner (trophy for science, honours in mathematics, honours in geography); Ava van Asten (premier trophy for service to school music, trophy for history, trophy for music, honours in English, honours in mathematics, trophy for jazz band, trophy for orchestral performance); Nout van Broekhoven (honours in hard materials technology); Otis Waters (trophy for mathematics); Georgie Winneke (honours in science, honours in geography).

Year 12

Luka Adamson (honours in physical education); Saraia Allais (trophy for English, trophy for media studies, honours in painting); Jenah Allum (honours in Year 13 statistics); Teddy Barham (trophy for stagecraft, honours for school show); Daniel Blakeley (trophy for futsal); Carolena Booth (trophy for design and visual communication, trophy for fabric technology, honours in biology); Nell Bosshard (honours in biology); Sophie Campbell (honours in dance); Jack Canty (trophy for statistics, honours in classical studies, honours in psychology); Felix Clarke (honours for choir); Billy Crossen (honours in geography); Neve Curtis (honours in biology, honours in statistics, honours in media studies, honours for library service, honours for orchestra); Liam Dick (honours in future pathways, honours for mountain biking); Aidan Dixon (honours in physics); Finn Dixon-Stewart (honours for basketball, honours for volleyball, honours for rock band performance); Kāhu Edmond-Smaill (trophy for physics, honours in biology, honours in calculus, blues for football); Thom Field (honours in physical education); Matai Franzbowden (honours in hard materials technology, honours for volleyball); Xander Gosling (trophy for psychology, honours for basketball); Tyne Grant (trophy for biology, trophy for English, trophy for statistics, trophy for geography, honours in classical studies, blues for chess); Chloe Guerrero (honours in design and visual communication, honours in Korean); Jack Guthrie (honours in future pathways); Noah Hancock (trophy for health education); Conor Hobbs (trophy for choral performance, honours for cricket, honours for choir, honours for school show, honours for esports); Harry Holmes (trophy for photography, honours in psychology); Miseki Honjo (trophy for biology, trophy for chemistry, award for Japanese, honours in English, honours in physics, honours in Year 13 calculus); Jessica Hu (trophy for Year 12 calculus, award for Chinese); Orion Jacobs (honours in computer science); Poppy Jacobson (honours in product design); Dekin Jones (honours for school show); Floriaan Keenan (honours in biology, honours in chemistry, honours for cricket); Ben Keppel (trophy for French, honours in calculus, honours in physics); Kasper Knox (trophy for product design); Cassy Mattulat Scholz (honours in German, trophy for tennis); Sam McGee (honours in English, honours in photography, honours in geography, honours in media studies); Anton McMillan (honours in English, honours for stagecraft); William Mead (trophy for esports, honours for volleyball); Wyatt Meade (trophy for ice hockey); Amber Munro (trophy for drama, honours in fabric technology, honours in photography); Leo Nichols (trophy for volleyball); Rose Oats (honours in chemistry); Huia Parker (trophy for biology, trophy for history, honours in statistics, honours in psychology); Prachi Patel (trophy for accounting, award for business studies, honours in product design); Rosa Pearce (honours in English); Felix Pettigrew (blues for handball, trophy for handball, honours for badminton); Lois Prior (honours for school show); Ramon Quennell (honours for badminton, honours for cricket); Sadie Reid (honours in physical education, blues for showquest, trophy for choreography, honours for Showquest); Amy Ricketts (trophy for English, honours in drama); Rhiannon Scott (trophy for history, trophy for psychology, honours in classical studies); Isaac Simons (trophy for chemistry, trophy for physical education, honours in history, blues for football, trophy for football, honours for triathlon); Sophie Smart (trophy for hospitality, honours for Kapa Haka); Callum Smith (trophy for rock band performance, honours for rock band performance); Lilyan Son (trophy for painting); Abby South (honours in health education); Geordie Stephenson (trophy for calculus, trophy for computer science, trophy for physics, honours in chemistry, honours for orienteering); Elise Summerfield (trophy for geography, honours in statistics, honours in psychology); Zadie Tarbit (honours in history); Amelie Taylor (honours in geography); Finn Trotman-Ericsson (award for Korean, honours in drama, honours in English); Tom Villanueva (honours in hospitality); Ruby Warrington (honours in painting, honours in physical education); Torsten Wilkinson (honours for triathlon); Lucy Wilson (honours in hospitality); Molly Wilson-Gallagher (trophy for dance, honours for Showquest); Gus Winneke (trophy for physical education); Shihang Xu (trophy for hard materials technology, honours in calculus, honours in computer science); Savarna Yang (trophy for calculus, trophy for classical studies, trophy for music, trophy for media studies, honours in English, blues for chamber music, blues for orchestra, trophy for orchestral performance, trophy for chamber music).

Year 13

Lily Abbott (premier trophy for outstanding performance in girls sport, honours in fabric technology, blues for volleyball, trophy for volleyball); Max Adam (Year 13 certificate); Eli Aitken (Year 13 certificate); Aubrey Alsop Mackie (honours in physics); Charlie Andrews (Year 13 certificate); Nic Ashton (trophy for hospitality, honours for hockey); Sylvia Baeumer (honours for football, honours for volleyball); Tom Barson (honours for basketball); Hannah Barton (trophy for physical education, trophy for Year 13 health education, trophy for service to Kapa Haka, trophy for futsal); Harry Bates (trophy for fabric technology, trophy for Year 13 statistics, honours in English); Charlie Bauchop (trophy for computer science, honours in chemistry, trophy for waterpolo); Aoife Benn (honours for Showquest); Aurora Bettis (honours in health education, honours for volleyball); Arlo Bickerstaff (honours for basketball, honours for volleyball); Olive Bonney (honours in health education, honours in physics, honours in psychology); Logan Bosworth (Year 13 certificate); Sam Brayshaw (trophy for physics, honours in biology, honours for tennis); Alexander Brown (honours for handball, honours for volleyball); Ava Brown (trophy for dance, trophy for drama, honours in media studies, blues for Shakespeare, blues for showquest, trophy for showquest, honours for Showquest); Quinn Byers (honours in product design, honours for football, honours for volleyball); Mark Campbell (trophy for product design, honours in computer science, honours in physical education); Juni Chapman (Year 13 certificate); Solomon Cloughley (honours in photography); Cian Cooper (Year 13 certificate); Charlie Cracknell (honours in biology); Amelia Crotty (honours for Showquest); Jacob Crowl (honours for waterpolo); Lauren Davey (trophy for adventure racing, trophy for badminton, trophy for climbing, trophy for triathlon, honours for duathlon); Lauren Dick (premier trophy for service to school sport, honours for hockey); Ben Doig (honours for rock band performance); Micah Duckles (premier trophy for service to school sport, honours in chemistry, blues for hockey, trophy for hockey); Solomon Easton (honours for hockey); Mark Edwards (honours in design and visual communication); Grace Fagerlund (honours in English, blues for Shakespeare, blues for Theatrefest, trophy for theatrefest, honours for hockey, honours for netball, honours for theatresports, honours for school show, honours for Kapa Haka); Cordelia Fitzgerald (honours for volleyball); Callum Fotheringham (trophy for music, blues for orchestra, trophy for orchestral performance, honours for chamber music); Jaime Fraser (trophy for football, honours for football); Izzy Fyfe (trophy for rock band performance, honours for jazz band, honours for orchestra, honours for rock band performance); Abi Gibson (trophy for painting, honours for volleyball); Max Goldsmith (honours in hospitality); Sophia Goodin (honours in physical education, honours in geography, honours for netball, honours for triathlon, honours for waterpolo); Ruby-Louise Grant (honours for choir); Zane Grant (Year 13 certificate); Lorelei Greer (honours for school show); Jakob Guyton (Year 13 certificate); Hailey Harvey (Year 13 certificate); Lucas Harvey (Year 13 certificate); Flynn Hayward (trophy for basketball); Milos Hendry (Year 13 certificate); Maria Hessell (honours for volleyball); Hannah Hogan (honours in health education, honours in psychology, trophy for football, honours for volleyball); Belle Hohaia (trophy for future pathways); Makayla Houpapa (honours in music, honours for rock band performance); Matthew Houston (Year 13 certificate); Hector Howard (Year 13 certificate); Stella Howe (honours in geography); Hope Huang (premier trophy for citizenship, trophy for biology, trophy for Year 13 chemistry, honours in English, trophy for public speaking); Maia Jack (trophy for physical education, honours for volleyball); Fynn Jackson (premier trophy for outstanding performance in boys sport, blues for athletics, blues for duathlon, trophy for athletics, trophy for cross country, honours for hockey, honours for adventure racing); Naoki Kozakai (blues for chess, trophy for chess); Michael La Rooy (trophy for hard materials technology); Oscar Lambeth (trophy for cricket, trophy for service to Kapa Haka, honours for volleyball, honours for rugby); Ellice Lawrie (Year 13 certificate); Aedan Lehr (trophy for geography, honours in physical education, trophy for mountain biking, honours for adventure racing, honours for climbing, honours for duathlon); Dali Lewis-Browne (trophy for media studies, honours in hospitality); Callum Macdiarmid (honours in media studies); Ruby Macdonald (Year 13 certificate); Simon Macknight (honours in history, trophy for environmental group, honours for chamber music, honours for jazz band, honours for orienteering); Raven Manfrinati (Year 13 certificate); Xavier Marshall-Shore (Year 13 certificate); Hannah Mattern (honours in biology, honours for hockey); Sahara Mayo (Year 13 certificate); Louie McGlynn- Cole (honours for basketball); Jem McIlroy (Year 13 certificate); Fen McIntosh (premier trophy for service to school drama, blues for Shakespeare, trophy for school show, honours for theatresports, honours for school show); George McKinnon (honours in hard materials technology); James McMillan (Year 13 certificate); Ellan Mitchell (honours for Showquest); James Mosley (Year 13 certificate); Nathan Mutch (trophy for French); Tamsin Norrish (Year 13 certificate); Benji Osmers (Year 13 certificate); Jack Paris (Year 13 certificate); Max Peden (Year 13 certificate); Lars Peeters (trophy for Year 13 physics); Georgie Phillips (honours in dance, blues for showquest, trophy for hockey, trophy for showquest, honours for hockey, honours for Showquest); Max Port (Year 13 certificate); Frances Reid (blues for Shakespeare, trophy for choral performance, honours for choir); Jenny Reid (Year 13 certificate); Krystal Roes-Swan (Year 13 certificate); Charles Ross (trophy for classical studies, trophy for English, trophy for history, trophy for photography, honours in geography, trophy for writing); Ally May Sharma (premier trophy for service to school community, honours in classical studies, honours in history, blues for art, honours for netball); Logan Siksik (Year 13 certificate); Mathew Simpson (Year 13 certificate); Caitlyn Smith (honours in statistics); James Strang (trophy for Year 13 calculus, honours in English, honours in physics); Asher Stuart (honours for hockey); Reif Stuart (Year 13 certificate); Jimmy Tannock (honours in history, blues for art); Jula-May Taylor (trophy for biology, trophy for chemistry, trophy for English, trophy for psychology); Rohan Taylor-Beecroft (Year 13 certificate); Brooke Thomson (honours for school show); Grace Thomson (Year 13 certificate); Dakoda Tinirau-Connolly (Year 13 certificate); Anna Trendall (honours in painting); Millabeene Turnbull (honours in drama, honours in English, honours in photography, blues for Shakespeare, shield for Shakespeare performance, trophy for school show, honours for school show); Stijn van Broekhoven (trophy for cricket, honours for hockey, honours for triathlon, honours for waterpolo); Bianca Van der Haegen (trophy for geography, award for German, honours in calculus, honours for triathlon, honours for duathlon); Smith Walker-Greaves (Year 13 certificate); Ren Williamson (blues for Shakespeare); Quinn Wilson (blues for Shakespeare, blues for Theatrefest, trophy for theatrefest, honours for theatresports); Leon Wilson-Brown (honours for football); Arlo Wood (Year 13 certificate); Jun-Heng Wu (Year 13 certificate); David Zeng (honours for orchestra).