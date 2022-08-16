Long-serving principal leaving job, but not community

Green Island School principal Steve Hayward has been such a constant figure that when he steps down at the end of the year, he will have 330 unused sick days.

From his early days in the position he has held for 18 years, he had been struck by the supportive attitude of the community, with people pitching in for a school fundraiser despite having no children at the school, he said.

By contrast, one aspect had changed over the years — pupils’ behaviour had improved.

During his first week at the school, he had had to stand some pupils down, he said.

Green Island School was the first to adopt Play is the Way, a social and emotional learning programme focusing on reasons for actions.

"We were awarded Play is the Way beacon status for New Zealand," Mr Hayward said.

Green Island School principal Steve Hayward will have more time for play after his retirement at the end of the year. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The school hosted staff from other schools who had adopted Play is the Way, and he had also visited the Australian beacon status school and met the man in Canada who was in charge of the programme.

"We had a school counselling service here, and we had them for one day a week ... we’ve reduced it to half a day a week, so something’s working.

"I’m pretty proud of what’s been going on there."

Now 64 years old, he has been in education for 42 years after an initial attempt at a career handling police dogs failed to take off because candidates who could raise dogs around children were preferred.

"Everything was going OK and then the senior sergeant asked me how many children I had," Mr Hayward said.

"I was standing there in my uniform and I said, ‘What? I’m still at school’."

He moved to North Otago but returned to Dunedin to work at Bradford School in 1989, a year of "massive changes" for education.

"I was a principal before under the old system ... There are not too many principals left that can say that.

"I’ve worked for 15 ministers for education; they come and go. I’m still here."

Another climbing tally was the result of good luck, he said.

"I’ve got 330 sick days that I’ve never used."

In addition to fishing, golfing and a possible bash at the bagpipes, the chairman of Greater Green Island community network said he planned to stay active in the "fantastic" neighbourhood.

