Lucky escape for driver as car written off in truck collision

A driver emerged relatively unscathed from a collision which wrote off their car when it collided with a truck near Mosgiel.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to the East Taieri-Allanton Rd (State Highway 1) about 9.15pm yesterday.

A car had lost control and hit a truck and trailer.

The car was a write-off and the truck was extensively damaged, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one ambulance attended and treated two patients at the scene for minor injuries.

