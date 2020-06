The crash happened near the intersection with Tunnel Beach Rd and Green Island Bush Rd. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The occupants of two vehicles which crashed in Blackhead Rd this morning, were lucky to escape with minor injuries.

A police spokeswoman said the crash involving a van and a hatchback, happened about 8.35am, near the intersection with Tunnel Beach Rd and Green Island Bush Rd.

The crash caused delays for about 90 minutes. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Debris were spread across the road, causing traffic delays for about 90 minutes, she said.