'Magical' Santa Parade conjures up Christmas spirit

Elves, dragons and all kinds of magical creatures took to George St today as residents gathered to watch the return of the Dunedin Santa Parade.

The annual event, held this year for the 24th time, was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dunedin’s Viliamu Malae (11) and his four siblings were among those dressed for the occasion in an assortment of Santa hats and fake beards.

Red school jumpers stuffed with sofa cushions completed the look.

It was "exciting" to see the parade again, he said.

As well as dressing up, he enjoyed watching the wide range of floats.

The parade started at the intersection of Regent St and George St at 3pm, and traveled through the Octagon before finishing by the First Church in Moray Pl.

Dunedin parent Karen said she and her children came every year to see the parade.

"It’s about Christmas spirit and community, it’s nice to see it back again," she said.