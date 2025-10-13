Man barred from social media arrested for Facebook 'scam'

A Dunedin man allegedly never delivered a laptop he sold on Facebook marketplace. Photo: Getty Images

A Dunedin man forbidden from accessing social media was arrested after allegedly using Facebook for a scam, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police arrested the 29-year-old man on Friday night in relation to a ‘‘Facebook market scam’’.

The man had used the website to advertise a laptop worth $1700 for sale.

Someone had paid for the laptop but it was ‘‘never delivered’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

‘‘He also had a bail condition not to access social media.’’

The man appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Saturday, charged with breaching bail and obtaining by deception.

Police were also patrolling around The Warehouse South Dunedin, at about 9pm on Saturday, when security alerted them to a shoplifter who had left the store ‘‘minutes earlier’’.

The 22-year-old woman allegedly stole $52 worth of makeup from the store, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Officers found and arrested her in Burns St.

She was bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date.

