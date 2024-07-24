Man caught snaffling snags at supermarket

Police had to be called to a South Dunedin supermarket when a man refused to leave after being caught allegedly stealing sausages.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to the Woolworths Andersons Bay store at 4.50pm yesterday after a man refused to leave the store after being trespassed.

The 72-year-old man had earlier attempted to shoplift a pack of sausages when he was caught in the act, Sgt Lee said.

The sausages were confiscated from the man and he was verbally trespassed from the store by staff.

He refused to leave the store and started to get agitated and began acting in a disorderly manner.

Police were called and the man continued to refuse to leave the store.

Officers tried to arrest the man but he continued to act in a disorderly manner and was passively resisting arrest.

When taken away by police, the man was warned over his behaviour and served with a trespass notice from the store.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz