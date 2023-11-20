Man dies after being dropped at hospital

Dunedin Hospital. File photo: RNZ

Police are investigating after a man died soon after being dropped off at Dunedin Hospital last night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 54-year-old man was dropped off at Dunedin Hospital by unknown people in a vehicle who fled the site shortly after.

Medical assistance was provided to the man but he did not survive.

Investigations were ongoing to determine his movements leading up to him appearing in hospital, Snr Sgt Bond said.

