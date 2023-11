A man has died after he fell from a Dunedin property earlier this week.

Hato Hone St John confirmed ambulance staff attended an incident in Arthur St, City Rise, about 10.30pm on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said the man was transported to Dunedin Hospital and died from his injuries at the weekend.

‘‘The man’s death is not believed suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.’’

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz