Man dies in Aramoana water incident

Police have confirmed a man has died at Aramoana Beach today after getting into trouble in the water.

A police spokesperson said police and St John were called to the beach at about 2.30pm after receiving reports of a man in trouble in the water.

"He was brought from the water and given medical attention but unfortunately was not able to be revived."

A spokeswoman from St John said they responded with a helicopter and an ambulance though neither were required for transportation.

A witness at the scene said he was watching surfers at the beach when a helicopter arrived with a paramedic to tend to an injured surfer.

He said he had rarely seen waves so large at the beach.

It was "definitely a big day", but the conditions did not seem dangerous to him and all of the surfers he saw seemed experienced.

The death will be referred to the coroner.