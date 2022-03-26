Saturday, 26 March 2022

Man dies in Aramoana water incident

    Police have confirmed a man has died at Aramoana Beach today after getting into trouble in the water. 

    A police spokesperson said police and St John were called to the beach at about 2.30pm after receiving reports of a man in trouble in the water. 

    "He was brought from the water and given medical attention but unfortunately was not able to be revived."

    A spokeswoman from St John said they responded with a helicopter and an ambulance though neither were required for transportation. 

    A witness at the scene said he was watching surfers at the beach when a helicopter arrived with a paramedic to tend to an injured surfer. 

    He said he had rarely seen waves so large at the beach. 

    It was "definitely a big day", but the conditions did not seem dangerous to him and all of the surfers he saw seemed experienced. 

    The death will be referred to the coroner. 

     

