Man driving Countdown truck arrested

A man driving a Countdown truck was tracked by police to central Dunedin as police investigated a "family harm" matter.

A police spokeswoman said one person was taken into custody and police were speaking with another person involved.

An Otago Daily Times photographer said the man, who was wearing a high vis vest, was taken into custody about 12.30pm today.

A man is arrested by police in George St about noon today. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The arrest was made after the truck was parked in George St near the intersection with Bath St.

When asked about police’s attempt to locate a Countdown truck, the spokeswoman said incident related to an ongoing family harm matter.

They declined to answer further questions.

