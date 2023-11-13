Man driving Countdown truck arrested

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man driving a Countdown truck was tracked by police to central Dunedin as police investigated a "family harm" matter.
A police spokeswoman said one person was taken into custody and police were speaking with another person involved.
An Otago Daily Times photographer said the man, who was wearing a high vis vest, was taken into custody about 12.30pm today.
The arrest was made after the truck was parked in George St near the intersection with Bath St.
When asked about police’s attempt to locate a Countdown truck, the spokeswoman said incident related to an ongoing family harm matter.
They declined to answer further questions.