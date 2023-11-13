Monday, 13 November 2023

Man driving Countdown truck arrested

    By Laine Priestley
    A man driving a Countdown truck was tracked by police to central Dunedin as police investigated a "family harm" matter.

    A police spokeswoman said one person was taken into custody and police were speaking with another person involved.

    An Otago Daily Times photographer said the man, who was wearing a high vis vest, was taken into custody about 12.30pm today.

    A man is arrested by police in George St about noon today. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    The arrest was made after the truck was parked in George St near the intersection with Bath St.

    When asked about police’s attempt to locate a Countdown truck, the spokeswoman said incident related to an ongoing family harm matter.

    They declined to answer further questions.

