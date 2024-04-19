Man hands himself in after fire at hotel

Emergency services were called to the hotel near the Exchange this morning. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

After setting fire to a hotel room in Dunedin's CBD, a man fled straight to the police station to hand himself in.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said today the man was a Dunedin resident who was staying at the Scenic Southern Cross Hotel in High St.

‘‘He set the fire alarm off, got a fire extinguisher and then went and set fire to a curtain, but it’s only been a dinner plate-sized hole.’’

Snr Sgt Bond said it was believed the man had a mental health issue and was sent for psychiatric help.

Charges were being considered, he said.

