Friday, 19 April 2024

Man hands himself in after fire at hotel

    By John Lewis
    Emergency services were called to the hotel near the Exchange this morning. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN
    After setting fire to a hotel room in Dunedin's CBD, a man fled straight to the police station to hand himself in.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said today the man was a Dunedin resident who was staying at the Scenic Southern Cross Hotel in High St.

    ‘‘He set the fire alarm off, got a fire extinguisher and then went and set fire to a curtain, but it’s only been a dinner plate-sized hole.’’

    Snr Sgt Bond said it was believed the man had a mental health issue and was sent for psychiatric help.

    Charges were being considered, he said. 

