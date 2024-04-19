Man hands himself in after fire at hotel

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
After setting fire to a hotel room in Dunedin's CBD, a man fled straight to the police station to hand himself in.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said today the man was a Dunedin resident who was staying at the Scenic Southern Cross Hotel in High St.
‘‘He set the fire alarm off, got a fire extinguisher and then went and set fire to a curtain, but it’s only been a dinner plate-sized hole.’’
Snr Sgt Bond said it was believed the man had a mental health issue and was sent for psychiatric help.
Charges were being considered, he said.