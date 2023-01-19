Man punched after offering drunk teen a pie

A Dunedin man’s attempt at being a good Samaritan was derailed when his offer of a pie was rebuffed with a punch from an intoxicated teen.

Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, said a 29-year-old man was walking home along Andersons Bay Rd shortly after midnight, after going to the pub.

The man noticed a youth lying intoxicated in the grass and offered her a pie to help her sober up.

"For his troubles, she punched him in the face and her friend joined in," Const Turner said.

Police intervened in the ensuing argument and no injuries were reported.

Officers took the two youths home and spoke to their parents.

No complaint had been made by the man, Const Turner said.

