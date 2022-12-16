Man seriously injured by falling pallets

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Emergency services attend a workplace accident where a man was seriously injured in the Burnside Industrial Park, in Eclipse Rd, about 4.20pm yesterday.

Dunedin Crane Hire director Doug Hall said the incident happened when a truck was being unloaded at the company’s premises.

The truck driver walked between the truck and the forklift to pick up some strops, Mr Hall said. The driver was injured when some pallets fell from the forklift.

WorkSafe and police had been informed, he said.

The four pallets of timber on the forklift were ‘‘a bit high for what they should have been lifting’’, a practise which would stop, Mr Hall said.

A St John spokesman said an ambulance and an operations manager attended and a patient in a serious condition was taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance.