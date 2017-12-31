Man threatened family member with crossbow

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person is in custody after a man allegedly threatened a family member with a crossbow in South Dunedin last night.
A Police spokeswoman said officers were called to the scene between Oxford St and Melbourne St at 6.52pm.
The man allegedly "presented" the weapon at a family member, she said. There were also reports of the man driving erratically.
A police spokeswoman was unable to give more information on the incident.