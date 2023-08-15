Man's 'hand cut off' at Mosgiel workplace

Hato Hone St John crews leave a Mosgiel workplace after someone was seriously injured yesterday. PHOTO: CRAIG BAXTER

A man's hand was cut off in an accident involving a planing machine at a Mosgiel workplace yesterday, police said.

The alarm was raised after the accident at Timpack Industries at 2.15pm yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said today: "A male had his right hand cut off working on a planing machine. Worksafe has been notified."

Timpack Dunedin branch manager Peter Dyer declined to comment.

An ambulance, operations manager and a rapid response unit attended yesterday, a Hato Hone St John spokesman said.

One patient was treated and taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition, he said.

WorkSafe had been informed, a police spokesman said.