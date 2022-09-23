Mayoral candidate says she was standing up for her friend

The woman at the centre of an altercation with Dunedin mayoral aspirant Lee Vandervis signed a nomination form for rival candidate Mandy Mayhem-Bullock.

The incident occurred after a candidates’ forum in the city on Tuesday night where Mrs Mayhem-Bullock said she stood up for her friend, Anne Marie Parsons (80).

Mrs Mayhem-Bullock said yesterday claims she was related to Ms Parsons were false.

Anne Marie Parsons says she was confronted by Dunedin mayoralty aspirant Lee Vandervis after a candidates’ debate in the city on Tuesday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Mrs Mayhem-Bullock confirmed she had given Ms Parsons a ride to candidate events.

She agreed her friend had been disruptive during Tuesday night’s meeting.

"That’s nothing to do with me," she said.

Mandy Mayhem-Bullock. Photo: Supplied

Mrs Mayhem-Bullock was not the only person to witness the interaction or its aftermath.

Meeting attendee David Bennett said the incident was brief and he was not quite sure what Cr Vandervis said.

"I did see Lee Vandervis shaking his finger in the face of an old lady," Mr Bennett said.

"He was standing over somebody sitting in a chair. It seemed quite intimidating."

Both Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins and mayoral candidate Sophie Barker said they did not see the incident, but confirmed Ms Parsons appeared shaken or upset after it.

Ms Parsons had earlier clashed with Cr Vandervis during the meeting about a sign he had brought with him.

As he was about to speak, she objected to the sign, about city council debt, being so prominent in front of her and she called for him to move it.

Cr Vandervis responded she had chosen to sit where she sat.